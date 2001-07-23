Euro Court of Justice repackaging opinion welcomed by parallel importers

The European Association of Euro-Pharmaceutical Companies, whichrepresents parallel traders, says the European Court of Justice has acknowledged the rights of patients not to be confused or deterred from accepting drug packs containing foreign-language texts.

The EAEPC was welcoming an Opinion given by Advocate General Jacobs on two joined repackaging cases referred by national courts in Austria and the UK. The joined cases are: - C-443/99 (Merck Sharp & Dohme vs Paranova Pharmazeutika Handels) and C-143/00 (Boehringer Ingelheim, Glaxo Wellcome, SmithKline Beecham [GW and SKB are now GlaxoSmithKline] and Eli Lilly vs Dowelhurst and Swingward); and - C-427/93 (Bristol-Myers Squibb vs Paranova), C-429/93 (Boehringer Ingelheim vs Paranova) and C-436/93 (Bayer vs Paranova).

The EAEPC says the Opinion gives several important clarifications, building on past ECJ verdicts. For example, Mr Jacobs said that market partitioning would occur if the importer was able to sell a product in only part of the market. "It is now recognized that doctors, pharmacists and, importantly, patients' perspectives and acceptances are as relevant as the commercial intellectual property rights of the industry," the group notes.