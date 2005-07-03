Euro CV guideline: "90% of over-50s are sick"

New European guidelines that set ever lower threshholds for normal blood pressure and cholesterol mean that 90% of people aged over 50 could be labeled as sick, according to an article by two physicians published in the June 25 issue of the British Medical Journal.

The latest European guidelines dealing with the prevention of cardiovascular disease have suggested that blood pressure above 140/90 mm Hg, with no age correction, and serum cholesterol of 5 mmol/l are the appropriate threshholds for being labeled at risk.

Although the guidelines recommend a range of lifestyle changes alongside drug treatment, the bottom line is that a disease label is to be attached to the patient, according to the authors, Steinar Westin and Iona Heath.