EURO DRUG INDUSTRY LOSING SIGNIFICANCE

The Commission of the European Communities says it detects "a whole string of warning signals" indicating structural problems in the European pharmaceutical industry. Some 20 years ago, half of all the new drugs developed worldwide were discovered in European Union countries. In the meantime, this share has contracted to a third, and in the period under review, American drug groups have maintained their 25% share of new drug development while Japan's share has increased from 10% to 20%. These are the main themes in a report from the Commission to the European Parliament.
The Commission argues that the rise in health care costs is due to economic and technical progress in health care, especially in the drug sector. OECD figures show EU spending in 1990 of some 330 billion Ecu (over $373 billion), with drugs accounting for 10%-20% in member states.
The report says that care must be taken that cost-cutting does not disable the capacity of the drug industry to develop new products. A series of measures is recommended in the report, including a more rapid marketing approval system for new drugs and an increase in patent protection to match US and Japanese patent advantage. Between 1982 and 1992 the European drug industry achieved annual growth rates of over 6%. 1992 drug sales alone reached some $77 billion.
