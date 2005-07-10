Euro generics group backs Afghan pharma

Baz International Pharmaceutical is a new Afghan-owned and operated drugmaking plant now being constructed under the public-private Afghan Generic Medicines Project. This includes equipment, materials, expertise and training donated by the European Generic Medicines Association, which represents around 500 generics makers.
Afghanistan does not yet produce pharmaceutically-standardized drugs and, while the country has many pharmacies, very little standardization exists to monitor the quality of medicines being distributed, giving rise to significant concerns over public health, says the United Nations Development Programme. The new plant will produce about 300-400 million tablets of urgently-needed drugs such as antibiotics and analgesics a year, and is expected to come on-stream in fourth-quarter 2005.
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