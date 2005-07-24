Euro HMAs view pharmacovigilance, etc

The European Union Heads of Medicines Agencies have this month held the first of two meetings under the UK Presidency of the European Commission. The talks, which took place in Edinburgh, Scotland, focused on plans for public health protection in two key areas and agreed, for further development of the European Risk Management Strategy:

- to publish an overview of the pharmacovigilance resources available in the EU, compiled from a survey of the national competent authorities in the context of the Action Plan to Further Progress the ERMS, which was published on the HMA and European Medicines Agency web sites May 11 (Marketletter May 16) and is now underway;

- to formalize the ad hoc working group on the ERMS under the name "the ERMS Facilitation Group" and make it a permanent working group within the HMA (Human) structure. Its remit will be revised to reflect its role in implementing the Action Plan, including publishing an annual status report and advising on further development of the strategy; and