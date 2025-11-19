Euro Osteoporosis Market Fuelled By HRT And Aging

Growth of Europe's osteoporosis market is being fuelled by the more widespread acceptance of hormone replacement products by menopausal women and increased life expectancy, according to a new report from Frost & Sullivan, which says that the total market for osteoporosis treatment - comprising preventative as well as curative measures - is currently valued at $1.05 billion and forecast to reach $1.55 billion by the year 2000.
The report values the HRT treatment market in Europe at $379 million in 1995, rising to $580.2 million by 2000. This rise, it adds, is mainly driven by the fact that preventative treatment is encouraged by the declining market share of higher-priced calcitonin products.
Calcitonins can prevent further bone loss in established osteoporosis, says F&S, and also have an analgesic effect. However, it adds, this form of treatment is expensive as well as having the inconvenience of being available in an injectable or nasal spray but not as an oral formulation.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze