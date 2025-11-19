Euro Osteoporosis Market Fuelled By HRT And Aging

Growth of Europe's osteoporosis market is being fuelled by the more widespread acceptance of hormone replacement products by menopausal women and increased life expectancy, according to a new report from Frost & Sullivan, which says that the total market for osteoporosis treatment - comprising preventative as well as curative measures - is currently valued at $1.05 billion and forecast to reach $1.55 billion by the year 2000.

The report values the HRT treatment market in Europe at $379 million in 1995, rising to $580.2 million by 2000. This rise, it adds, is mainly driven by the fact that preventative treatment is encouraged by the declining market share of higher-priced calcitonin products.

Calcitonins can prevent further bone loss in established osteoporosis, says F&S, and also have an analgesic effect. However, it adds, this form of treatment is expensive as well as having the inconvenience of being available in an injectable or nasal spray but not as an oral formulation.