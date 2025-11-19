Wednesday 19 November 2025

EURO OTC MARKET TO RISE TO $10B BY 1997

7 February 1994

The European market for over-the-counter medicines is set to grow from $7 billion in 1992 (at manufacturers' selling prices), reflecting an annual compound growth rate of 7.6%, according to a new report from IMS Strategic Forecasting Services. Of the ten European countries included in the survey, Portugal is forecast to grow at the fastest rate (15% a year) followed by the UK at 10.9% and Spain on 10.2%.

If sales of prescribed semi-ethicals are added (the so-called "potential" OTC market), the European OTC market expands to $12 billion in 1992, growing to $14.5 billion in 1997 at a forecast annual compound growth rate of 3.8%. The slower growth of this overall market reflects the significant retraction that is expected in the semi-ethicals sector, as governments remove such products from reimbursement listings in order to save costs, says IMS.

In Portugal and Switzerland, prescribed semi-ethicals are virtually unknown, and they form a very small share in Italy. However, IMS says that this sector currently represents over half of the total OTC market in Germany and 48% in France. Both these countries are expected to carry out further delisting programs (though the French government may wait until after the next elections in 1995) and the share of self-medication sales is forecast to rise significantly.

