EURO PARLIAMENT DEBATE ON BIOETHICS

The European Parliament is scheduled to discuss the ethical aspects of the new biomedical technologies, and particularly prenatal diagnosis (PND), at its March plenary session.

The draft motion for a resolution from the Parliament's Committee on Energy, Research and Technology takes a cautious view of the new possibilities, seeking tight controls on their medical use. And the report by French European Member of Parliament Alain Pompidou, rapporteur for the Committee, makes eloquent appeals for human needs to be given due consideration alongside breakthroughs in medical technology. In summary, the motion before Parliament calls for:

- the only possible objective of PND is to be diagnosis, prevention or treatment of serious medical conditions, and for PND always to be coupled with well-documented and properly conducted genetic counselling to the persons involved;