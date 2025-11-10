Euro Parliament Plans Low EMEA Subsidy

The plenary session of the European Parliament this week (December 13-14) will include a second reading of the proposed subsidy for the European Medicines Evaluation Agency for fiscal 1996.

The proposal is for 10 million Ecu ($12.7 million), with 2 million Ecu in the reserve. This is significantly less than the 14 million Ecu originally proposed by the Commission, the 15 million Ecu proposal of the Parliament's Environment Committee, and that of the Council of Ministers, which was 12.6 million Ecu with 1.4 million Ecu in the reserve. The Plenary says its proposal is much lower because the EMEA's request for an increase in contributions goes well beyond that for most other agencies, and the budgetary authority is required to set each agency's contribution in line with general requirements. The EMEA, it adds, is presenting an unbalanced staff structure, and it has "extravagant" building costs.

"These appropriations may be released after the Agency has proved to the budgetary authority that the staff structure has been streamlined, and that operational demands necessitate an extension of the financial contribution," says an amendment to the Draft General Budget of the European Union for fiscal 1996. It adds: "In case severe financial problems emerge during the second half of 1996, the Agency may ask for a supplementary transfer from the global reserve" of 6 million Ecu.