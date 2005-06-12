Euro pharma leaders forecast PI decline

Jean-Francois Dehecq, chief executive of Sanofi-Aventis, has said that he expects parallel trade to decrease this year. He was speaking to reporters at the annual meeting of the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (see also pages 10-11).

EFPIA's president, Franz Humer, agreed with his view. Things look more positive for the industry than they have for some time, commented Dr Humer, who is head of Roche Holdings, and he welcomed the statement at the conference by Gunter Verheugen, the European Commissioner for Enterprise and Industry, that there needs to be more pricing flexibility and competitiveness in the sector.

According to Dr Humer, this move could let drugmakers set different prices for products that are intended for export. For the present, because of the current legal situation, companies would continue supply restrictions as a means of limiting parallel trade, he noted, and pointed to the statement last year by European Court of Justice Advocate General Francis Jacobs, who said that limiting supplies was permissible because price differentials causing parallel trade resulted from state intervention (Marketletter November 8, 2004).