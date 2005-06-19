Euro pharma wholesalers seek to prove value, amid mounting margin pressures

Europe's full-line pharmaceutical wholesalers are the target of new cost-containment measures, ranging from traditional margin reductions imposed by governments to the relatively new strategy of bypassing the wholesale sector altogether. Faced with these pressures, the industry is gearing up for changes to boost its chances of success in the thrifty new Europe, according to a new study from Global Insight, which notes that pressures on the wholesale sector have come in the form of:

- wholesaler margin reductions: in February 2005, Spain cut these margins from 9.6% to 8.6% for all drugs priced below 89.62 euros ($109.59) per package. A further reduction of one percentage point to 7.6% will apply to medicines below this threshold price from February 1, 2006. The wholesaler margin for products priced above 89.62 euros was fixed at 8.43 euros at February 1, 2005, and will be set at 7.37 euros from February 1 next year. Previously, the wholesaler fee had been fixed at 8.32 euros for drugs prices above the 78.34 euro threshold;