Wednesday 19 November 2025

EURO ROLE FOR PAG-PHARMA

14 March 1994

The Frankfurt, Germany-based drug wholesaler PAG Pharma Holding AG is to prepare for a European-wide role, and is not to expand the group at present beyond its existing partners, Sanacorp, Andreae Noris Zahn (Anzag), Dutch company OPG of Utrecht, Unichem plc of the UK and new partner Galenica Holding of Switzerland.

These companies want to operate on a European basis and say that this process will take a long time, given the slow pace at which the European single market in pharmaceuticals is being created. With the aim of making optimum use of potential synergies in purchasing, distribution and logistics, management consultants McKinsey have been working on a project since August last year, and this is likely to be published next month.

The holding company sees its role in the standardizing of national systems, in the transfer of know-how between the partners and occasionally in investment projects (storage, transport, etc). The core of PAG is Anzag, in which PAG has a 38% stake. Anzag reported sales of 3.6 billion Deutschemarks ($2.11 billion) for 1993 and PAG has reported net profits for the fiscal year 1992/93 ended September of 2.4 million marks.

