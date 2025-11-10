Euro Self-medication "At Turning Point"

The European environment for self-medication has reached a turning point, says a new report published by PROMAR International, which adds that this scenario has been created by new demographic, socioeconomic and political forces, and has created an environment which is ripe for growth in the over-the-counter medicines sector.

The report says that drastic cost-containment measures, patent expiries on blockbuster drugs and increasing consumer health-awareness will drive accelerated growth in the European OTC sector over the next 10 years. In addition, technological developments are set to revolutionize the way in which OTCs are marketed, sold and delivered to consumers. Relationship marketing, mail order, teleshopping and pharmacies in supermarkets will become a reality for OTC distribution, for which manufacturers must be prepared.

As consumers become more aware of the importance of lifestyle and diet, the report forecasts much greater use of OTCs, not only traditional vitamins and supplements but also newer products such as cholesterol monitors, modified or functional foods, osteoporosis preventers and advanced smoking cessation aids. And, the aging population will be a very significant contributor to market growth, as older people consume vastly more health care than younger people. The report sees increased demand for OTC products to treat stomach ulcers, rheumatoid arthritis, hair loss, symptoms of the menopause and aging skin over the next decade.