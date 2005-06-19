Eurofarmacijos Vaistines expands to Slovakia

Lithuania's Eurofarmacijos Vaistines pharmacy chain will open its first retail outlets in Slovakia in July, according to Baltic Business News.
The company is reported to have received an offer to buy its chain of 16 pharmacies in Romania, with its decision to be announced by the end of this year. EV is expanding through acquiring local rivals, the news service notes.
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