Saturday 23 November 2024

Europe And London Stock Commentary

23 June 1996

EUROPEAN: share price indexes were nearly all decliners, with the exception of LONDON (see below). Two main concerns during the reporting period were elections in Russia and possible interest rate cuts in the USA. In the drug sector, prescription drug sales in Europe for the first two months of the year grew at 10-16%, according to IMS data, compared with just 6% in the USA. The sector has a number of positives at the moment but has been dull so far, partly due to the strong performance by the sector in 1995. Also, investors are currently moving into cyclical stocks, such as chemicals. In FRANKFURT, Bayer moved up on the hype around whether the firm is seeking a drugs merger partner (see page 2). Another climber was Altana (not tracked), which rose following a joint announcement by the company and its Swedish competitor Astra that they are ending their proton pump inhibitor patent infringement dispute (Marketletter June 17). Meantime in STOCKHOLM, Astra's share price declined on the news. In PARIS, chemical and pharmaceutical stock Rhone-Poulenc continued to rise, but other drug stocks were lackluster.

LONDON: equities were volatile during the reporting period, starting with rises but then yo-yoing for the rest of the week. However, there was enough upward momentum to keep the FT-SE 100 index above its close for the previous week. The pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors did a swap this week, with biotechnology stocks mostly falling and drug stocks climbing. Glaxo Wellcome was driven forward by a variety of factors. These included recommendations from brokers and excitement over the forthcoming AIDS conference in Vancouver, Canada, where GW will make an announcement about its anti-AIDS compound 1592, which is currently in Phase II development. Furthermore, rumors continue to ferment about GW merging with Pfizer of the USA. SmithKline Beecham also rose following a broker's recommendation based on Phase III results of the firm's treatment for Parkinsons's disease, ropinirole, released at a scientific meeting in Vienna.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze