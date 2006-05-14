Europe in danger of missing the boat on commercial returns in nanotechnology

The rapid growth of patent applications in three key areas of nanotechnology in the Far East and USA is not being matched in Europe, in spite of substantial investment in research, according to a new report by Marks & Clerk, one of the world's leading firms of patent and trade mark attorneys. In its inaugural Nanotechnology Report, M&C explores worldwide patent activity in the fields of nanoelectronics, nanoenergy and nanotechnology in health and personal care.