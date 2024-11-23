European And London Stock Comment

EUROPEAN: bourses generally followed Wall Street's upbeat mood in the early part of the reporting period, although some, most notably Sweden, saw a sharp fall on August 6. The biggest down-puller on the STOCKHOLM exchange was said to be Astra, which had been riding high, while Pharmacia & Upjohn, which last week reported a fall in net income (see page 3), jumped 6.5%. On the BRUSSELS market, Solvay declined following its announcement of a 28% fall in net earnings but UCB found favor after reporting a 31% rise in net profits (Marketletter August 5). FRANKFURT saw rises in the last four reporting days, having drifted lower on July 29, with some evidence of a move from financials into cyclicals. The German chemicals/pharmaceuticals majors are due to report in the next couple of weeks, and prospects of good results helped lift Hoechst. Merck KGaA, also outpacing the market, has already reported first-half sales figures, which saw an overall 8% improvement, after a poor first-quarter showing (Marketletter August 5).
LONDON: stocks followed the Stateside activity, ending with a 3% gain on the FT-SE 100, in slow trading as the August holiday period started to take hold. Among pharmaceutical issues there were some strong gainers, but part of this was due to unsubstantiated takeover speculation. Chiroscience was the subject of rumors regarding its acquisition by Glaxo Wellcome, while SmithKline Beecham was said to be after Zeneca. As far as the latter is concerned, this was categorically denied by Zeneca's chief executive, Sir David Barnes, who also presented good half-year figures for the company (page 3). However, though its results were at the top end of analysts' expectations and Zeneca stock was ahead at close on Monday partly to the bid talk, the shares saw a downturn (not reflected in the price quoted here as it came on August 6). British Biotech had a 10-for-one share split, effective August 5, and moved ahead in good volume trading. SmithKline Beecham was a beneficiary of the overall improvement in sentiment towards the drug sector.
European And London Stock Comment
