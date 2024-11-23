Saturday 23 November 2024

European And London Stock Comment

11 August 1996

EUROPEAN: bourses generally followed Wall Street's upbeat mood in the early part of the reporting period, although some, most notably Sweden, saw a sharp fall on August 6. The biggest down-puller on the STOCKHOLM exchange was said to be Astra, which had been riding high, while Pharmacia & Upjohn, which last week reported a fall in net income (see page 3), jumped 6.5%. On the BRUSSELS market, Solvay declined following its announcement of a 28% fall in net earnings but UCB found favor after reporting a 31% rise in net profits (Marketletter August 5). FRANKFURT saw rises in the last four reporting days, having drifted lower on July 29, with some evidence of a move from financials into cyclicals. The German chemicals/pharmaceuticals majors are due to report in the next couple of weeks, and prospects of good results helped lift Hoechst. Merck KGaA, also outpacing the market, has already reported first-half sales figures, which saw an overall 8% improvement, after a poor first-quarter showing (Marketletter August 5).

LONDON: stocks followed the Stateside activity, ending with a 3% gain on the FT-SE 100, in slow trading as the August holiday period started to take hold. Among pharmaceutical issues there were some strong gainers, but part of this was due to unsubstantiated takeover speculation. Chiroscience was the subject of rumors regarding its acquisition by Glaxo Wellcome, while SmithKline Beecham was said to be after Zeneca. As far as the latter is concerned, this was categorically denied by Zeneca's chief executive, Sir David Barnes, who also presented good half-year figures for the company (page 3). However, though its results were at the top end of analysts' expectations and Zeneca stock was ahead at close on Monday partly to the bid talk, the shares saw a downturn (not reflected in the price quoted here as it came on August 6). British Biotech had a 10-for-one share split, effective August 5, and moved ahead in good volume trading. SmithKline Beecham was a beneficiary of the overall improvement in sentiment towards the drug sector.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze