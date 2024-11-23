EUROPEAN AND LONDON STOCK COMMENTS

EUROPEAN: bourses had a few blips during the reporting period but (London apart) all ended the week on a gain, buoyed to some extent by encouraging news on Russian President Yeltsin's heart surgery and the US elections. In FRANKFURT, though the chemicals sector fared poorly at the end of the week, despite strong earnings figures from Bayer and Hoechst (Marketletter November 11), there were still good gains to be seen, especially for Hoechst and BASF, for which results were still due. Though still up overall, Schering AG declined on November 11, after its 1997 profits forecast of under 10%, compared with expectations in the 34% range (see also page 2). PARIS was the best performing major European market, and there Rhone-Poulenc moved up a sharp 5% on the week, spurred to some extent by US buying following good third-quarter 1996 results (Marketletter November 4) for itself and affiliate Rhone-Poulenc Rorer (which also rose on the New York Stock Exchange). Sanofi was down, but is now expected to see a sharp rise after revealing extremely positive clinical trial results for its antiplatelet drug Plavix (clopidrogrel; details pages 26-27), for which, says a Wall Street Journal report, the company expects eventual sales to exceed those of its Ticlid (ticlodipine), which stand at nearly $1 billion.
LONDON: was the one European market to go down last week, having dropped ahead of the US election results and then succumbing to worries about interest rates. London joined New York's up-beat sentiment at the end of the reporting period, but failed to see an overall gain. A notable riser was British Biotech, but that was largely a recovery from the previous week's sharp decline, which was a result of unimpressive data on the company's anticancer drug marimastat (Marketletter November 11). Glaxo Wellcome and Zeneca failed to hold on to post-US election gains, while SmithKline Beecham sustained a small increase. GW was also the subject of negative comment from chartists at Merrill Lynch who, the Sunday Times reported, believe is most vulnerable to a correction in the FT-SE.
EUROPEAN AND LONDON STOCK COMMENTS
EUROPEAN: bourses had a few blips during the reporting period but (London apart) all ended the week on a gain, buoyed to some extent by encouraging news on Russian President Yeltsin's heart surgery and the US elections. In FRANKFURT, though the chemicals sector fared poorly at the end of the week, despite strong earnings figures from Bayer and Hoechst (Marketletter November 11), there were still good gains to be seen, especially for Hoechst and BASF, for which results were still due. Though still up overall, Schering AG declined on November 11, after its 1997 profits forecast of under 10%, compared with expectations in the 34% range (see also page 2). PARIS was the best performing major European market, and there Rhone-Poulenc moved up a sharp 5% on the week, spurred to some extent by US buying following good third-quarter 1996 results (Marketletter November 4) for itself and affiliate Rhone-Poulenc Rorer (which also rose on the New York Stock Exchange). Sanofi was down, but is now expected to see a sharp rise after revealing extremely positive clinical trial results for its antiplatelet drug Plavix (clopidrogrel; details pages 26-27), for which, says a Wall Street Journal report, the company expects eventual sales to exceed those of its Ticlid (ticlodipine), which stand at nearly $1 billion.
LONDON: was the one European market to go down last week, having dropped ahead of the US election results and then succumbing to worries about interest rates. London joined New York's up-beat sentiment at the end of the reporting period, but failed to see an overall gain. A notable riser was British Biotech, but that was largely a recovery from the previous week's sharp decline, which was a result of unimpressive data on the company's anticancer drug marimastat (Marketletter November 11). Glaxo Wellcome and Zeneca failed to hold on to post-US election gains, while SmithKline Beecham sustained a small increase. GW was also the subject of negative comment from chartists at Merrill Lynch who, the Sunday Times reported, believe is most vulnerable to a correction in the FT-SE.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
Free
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
£820
Or £77 per month
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Companies featured in this story
Sign up to receive email updates
Join industry leaders for a daily roundup of biotech & pharma news
Today's issue
Company Spotlight
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze