European Approval of Vistide By Early 1997?

- Gilead Sciences expects to get approval in Europe for its cytomegalovirus retinitis drug Vistide (cidofovir) in early 1997, according to chief executive John Martin. When approval comes, it will mean a milestone for Gilead of $10 million from partner Pharmacia & Upjohn, as well as the sale of $40 million of Gilead preferred stock to P&U. He also said the company is seeking a collaboration on its influenza treatment program.