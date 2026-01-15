European Conference on Computational Biology

Europe’s leading biennial conference for computational biology, bioinformatics and data-driven life sciences. Hosted in Geneva, it brings together researchers and industry stakeholders working at the intersection of biology, medicine and advanced computation.

The programme spans core bioinformatics methods and applications—covering themes such as genomics, systems biology, structural bioinformatics, multi-omics integration, AI/ML for life sciences, and the growing role of computational approaches in health and biodiversity research. Alongside the main conference, dedicated workshop and community-focused days create additional space for deep dives, skills-building and collaborative exchange.

Who the audience is and how many attend

Audience

Computational biologists, bioinformaticians and data scientists

Genomics, multi-omics and systems biology researchers

Translational researchers applying computation to drug discovery, diagnostics and precision medicine

AI/ML and data engineering teams building platforms for biological and clinical data

Academia, research institutes and core facilities

Biotech/pharma R&D teams and technology providers supporting data-driven life sciences

Scale

A major pan-European meeting that typically attracts 1,000+ participants, with broad international representation

Multi-day programme with a mix of scientific sessions plus dedicated workshops and a community day

What to expect