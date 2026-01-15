Thursday 15 January 2026

European Conference on Computational Biology

31 August 20264 September 2026
Geneva, SwitzerlandInternational Conference Centre Geneva
Europe’s leading biennial conference for computational biology, bioinformatics and data-driven life sciences. Hosted in Geneva, it brings together researchers and industry stakeholders working at the intersection of biology, medicine and advanced computation.

The programme spans core bioinformatics methods and applications—covering themes such as genomics, systems biology, structural bioinformatics, multi-omics integration, AI/ML for life sciences, and the growing role of computational approaches in health and biodiversity research. Alongside the main conference, dedicated workshop and community-focused days create additional space for deep dives, skills-building and collaborative exchange.

Who the audience is and how many attend

Audience

  • Computational biologists, bioinformaticians and data scientists
  • Genomics, multi-omics and systems biology researchers
  • Translational researchers applying computation to drug discovery, diagnostics and precision medicine
  • AI/ML and data engineering teams building platforms for biological and clinical data
  • Academia, research institutes and core facilities
  • Biotech/pharma R&D teams and technology providers supporting data-driven life sciences

Scale

  • A major pan-European meeting that typically attracts 1,000+ participants, with broad international representation
  • Multi-day programme with a mix of scientific sessions plus dedicated workshops and a community day

What to expect

  • A high-density scientific programme focused on computational methods and real-world applications in the life sciences
  • Strong cross-disciplinary networking across academia, research infrastructure, biotech and pharma
  • A dedicated workshop day for deeper technical sessions and practical learning
  • A community-focused day designed for networking, collaboration and special-interest group activities
  • A central Geneva venue well-suited to international attendance and large-scale scientific programming


