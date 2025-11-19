EUROPEAN CORPORATE NEWS IN BRIEF

- Ernesto Bertarelli, chief executive of Ares-Serono of Switzerland, indicated last week at the company's annual press conference that he is optimistic about the company's prospects for the current year. He said that the worst effects of Italian drug price cuts were felt in the 1994 first quarter.
- CORRECTION: Boehringer Ingelheim wishes to clarify its position regarding its relationship with German wholesalers, following an article in the Marketletter, May 30 issue, which the company considers to have been incorrect.
Boehringer Ingelheim says that in its efforts to rationalize its distribution costs it is building together with other pharmaceutical companies a mutual distribution center from which it will service its traditional distribution channels. The wholesalers will continue to play a major role in the distribution of the products of these companies.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze