EUROPEAN CORPORATE NEWS IN BRIEF

- Ernesto Bertarelli, chief executive of Ares-Serono of Switzerland, indicated last week at the company's annual press conference that he is optimistic about the company's prospects for the current year. He said that the worst effects of Italian drug price cuts were felt in the 1994 first quarter.

- CORRECTION: Boehringer Ingelheim wishes to clarify its position regarding its relationship with German wholesalers, following an article in the Marketletter, May 30 issue, which the company considers to have been incorrect.

Boehringer Ingelheim says that in its efforts to rationalize its distribution costs it is building together with other pharmaceutical companies a mutual distribution center from which it will service its traditional distribution channels. The wholesalers will continue to play a major role in the distribution of the products of these companies.