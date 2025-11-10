European Court Upholds German Drug Ad Ban

The European Court of Justice has upheld a ban by the German authorities on the advertising of pharmaceuticals which have been produced in other European Union nations but are not approved for sale in germany. In its judgement, the court noted that such a ban contravened the Treaty of Rome regulations on the free movement of goods and services, but it was nevertheless justified on the grounds of public health.

The case had originally been brought to the German court in Saarbrucken by the pharmaceutical importer Lucien Ortscheit, seeking to stop another drug importer, Eurim Pharm, from advertising in professional medical journals products which it was importing into Germany but which had not been approved by the German federal authorities. Eurim Pharm had been advertising the products in this way since April 1992.

German pharmaceutical legislation states that no medicine may be placed on the market until it has been approved by the federal authorities, except for certain imported products which are licensed in their country of origin and have been ordered by German pharmacists in restricted quantities in order to fill prescriptions. These products, however, may not be advertised.