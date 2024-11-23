European Diabetes Market Forecasts

European sales of diabetes therapeutics are forecast to grow from avalue of $1.6 billion this year to $2.7 billion in 2001, says a new report from Frost & Sullivan.

Market dominance is expected to shift to oral hypoglycemics, with insulin's share of revenues declining from almost two thirds in 1995 to just over 40% in 2001. Germany will remain the leading national market, expected to account for 24.1% of total revenues in 2001, followed by Italy on 23.5% and the UK with 12.4%.