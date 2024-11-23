European Diabetes Market Forecasts

European sales of diabetes therapeutics are forecast to grow from avalue of $1.6 billion this year to $2.7 billion in 2001, says a new report from Frost & Sullivan.
Market dominance is expected to shift to oral hypoglycemics, with insulin's share of revenues declining from almost two thirds in 1995 to just over 40% in 2001. Germany will remain the leading national market, expected to account for 24.1% of total revenues in 2001, followed by Italy on 23.5% and the UK with 12.4%.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze