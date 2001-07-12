European drug ads "would be disastrous for UK NHS"

The European Commission's proposals on the provision of information ondrugs to treat HIV/AIDS, diabetes and asthma must not recommend any relaxation of the current European Union ban on direct-to-consumer advertising of prescription drugs, according to the UK Consumers' Association.

The Commission proposals are due to be published on July 18, and the CA claims that the National Health Service drugs bill could go sky-high if drug advertising and marketing appears in mainstream UK media. In the USA, the drugs bill rose 84% during 1993-98, according to the CA, which adds that this is "widely thought to be attributable to drug advertising." It is very unlikely that the NHS could cope with a similar rise in cost, should advertising be allowed in Britain, it comments.

The CA calls for deficiencies in patient information in the UK to be addressed as soon as possible, perhaps by setting up a sub-group of the Medicines Control Agency, and with information provision part-funded by the drug industry.