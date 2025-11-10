European Drugmakers Doing Well In China

In recent years, 560 joint ventures between Chinese and foreign drug producers have been set up, according to a new report from Datamonitor, entitled Opportunities in Asian Pharmaceutical Markets. At the same time, it adds, around $500 million was invested in the Chinese pharmaceutical sector.
The results of this are that the total sales recorded by joint-venture companies have risen by 130% in the past two years, and the top 10 joint ventures' output is now worth $1.3 billion, the study notes.
The increasing number of foreign companies trading medicines in China has strengthened the internationalization of the Chinese drug industry. European companies such as Glaxo, Roche and Astra are doing particularly well, outperforming US multinationals such as Pfizer, Upjohn and Schering-Plough, says Datamonitor. The Indian drugmaker Ranbaxy is also present on the market.
