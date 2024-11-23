European Generics Market To 2005

The European market for generic drug products could grow by 75% to reach a value of $14.7 billion by 2005, according to a new study from Promar International. The report expects the European generics market to account for 16% of the total prescription drug market in 2005, from a current percentage of 9%, and adds that by the end of the reporting period generics should, in terms of volume, represent a share of the total market approaching 40%.