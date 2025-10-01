Wednesday 1 October 2025

European Hospital Use Of Antibiotics In 1995

18 March 1996

During 1995, 10 million patients in the five leading European markets (France, germany, Italy, Spain and the UK) received antibiotics as in-patients in hospitals with more than 300 beds, accounting for a total of 76 million treatment days, according to a new study from IMS Pharma Strategy Group's Hospital Anti-Infective Audits.

Approximately two-thirds of patients were treated for established infection, apart from in Italy and to a lesser extent Spain, where the large prophylaxis market accounted for 56% of patients and 44% of treatment days. 50%-60% of patients were surgical patients receiving either perioperative prophylaxis or post-operative antibiotic treatment. 20%-30% of the patients treated were seriously or critically ill, and these accounted for 35%-40% of total days of antibiotic therapy. Less than 5% of patients were neutropenic. Internal medicine and general surgery accounted for around 25% of the patients treated overall, while in Spain pediatrics accounted for 18%.

The largest market subsector, accounting for over 20 million days of antibiotic treatment, was lower respiratory tract infections, rising from a low level of 23% of total therapy days in Spain up to 30% in Germany. Up to 20% of LRTI cases are hospital-acquired, and of these over half are seriously or critically ill. Patents aged over 70 suffer from hospital-acquired (rather than community-acquired) pneumonia more than is the case for younger patients; this questions whether their treatment is adequate, says the report.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

HHS warns of major furloughs as shutdown threat looms
Pharmaceutical
HHS warns of major furloughs as shutdown threat looms
30 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Full-Life raises $77 million to boost radiopharma pipeline
30 September 2025
Biotechnology
AnaptysBio rises on plans to split company
30 September 2025
Biotechnology
Elahere UK list price should match USA or it won’t be launched, AbbVie warns
30 September 2025
Biotechnology
Star Therapeutics announces $125 million Series D financing
30 September 2025
Biotechnology
New investors for Biomunex Pharmaceuticals
30 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Enanta up 92% as zelicapavir’s RSV journey goes on
30 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze