European Hospital Use Of Antibiotics In 1995

During 1995, 10 million patients in the five leading European markets (France, germany, Italy, Spain and the UK) received antibiotics as in-patients in hospitals with more than 300 beds, accounting for a total of 76 million treatment days, according to a new study from IMS Pharma Strategy Group's Hospital Anti-Infective Audits.

Approximately two-thirds of patients were treated for established infection, apart from in Italy and to a lesser extent Spain, where the large prophylaxis market accounted for 56% of patients and 44% of treatment days. 50%-60% of patients were surgical patients receiving either perioperative prophylaxis or post-operative antibiotic treatment. 20%-30% of the patients treated were seriously or critically ill, and these accounted for 35%-40% of total days of antibiotic therapy. Less than 5% of patients were neutropenic. Internal medicine and general surgery accounted for around 25% of the patients treated overall, while in Spain pediatrics accounted for 18%.

The largest market subsector, accounting for over 20 million days of antibiotic treatment, was lower respiratory tract infections, rising from a low level of 23% of total therapy days in Spain up to 30% in Germany. Up to 20% of LRTI cases are hospital-acquired, and of these over half are seriously or critically ill. Patents aged over 70 suffer from hospital-acquired (rather than community-acquired) pneumonia more than is the case for younger patients; this questions whether their treatment is adequate, says the report.