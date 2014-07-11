European Medicines Agency approves fewer drugs in first half of 2014 than same period in 2013

The European Medicines Agency’s Committee for Medicinal Products from Human Use (CHMP) recommended 39 medicines in the first half of 2014. This is down on last year’s figures, when 44 were recommended in the same time period, but higher than 2012’s, when they recommended 33.
These 39 medicines include some which have the potential to meet unmet medical needs, treat diseases for which there was previously no treatment available, or bring significant added benefit over existing treatments. Anti-cancer medicines Mekinist (trametinib) and Gazyvaro (obinutuzumab), and Translarna (alaturen) and Sylvant (siltuximab), used to treat rare hereditary conditions, were among those approved.
The CHMP gave scientific advice to more than two in three applicants during the development phase of the medicines, and for innovative medicines this number was four in five. This marks an increase on the same period last year, where half received scientific advice, and is in line with the growing number of requests for advice received by the Agency.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze