European Medicines Agency's CHMP issues positive opinion on several drugs

The European Medicines Agency's (EMEA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) says it has adopted positive opinions regarding the initial marketing authorization application for two new compounds, submitted to it for consideration in the summer of 2005. Allergan Pharmaceuticals Ireland, a subsidiary of the US firm Allergan, has received the CHMP's backing for its drug Ganfort (bimatoprost/timolol) for the treatment of intraocular pressure in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension who have not responded to traditional treatments such as topical beta-blockers or prostaglandin analogs. The EMEA began its consideration of the product on May 18, 2005.

The herpes zoster virus vaccine Zostavax, which was submitted for CHMP consideration by its developer Sanofi Pasteur MSD, formally Aventis Pasteur MSD, received a positive opinion as a treatment for shingles and related post-therapeutic neuralgia. The firm, which was founded in 1994, as a joint venture between France's Sanofi Pasteur and US drugmaker Merck & Co, is a specialist in the development of vaccines.

