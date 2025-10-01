Wednesday 1 October 2025

European OTC Market Growth To 2006

5 February 1996

The European market for self-medication products is the world's second largest, at 29% of the global total behind the USA's 31%, and it is growing at an average annual rate of 6%, says the 1996 edition of Self-Medication In Europe, Defining the New Strategic Agenda to 2006, just published by james Dudley Management.

Europe's self-medication market is led by France, with 28% of the total, followed by Germany at 27%, the UK on 11%, and then, a long way behind, Italy with 7%, Spain (5%), the Netherlands (4%), and Switzerland, Poland, Hungary and Belgium all on 3%. Sweden accounts for 2% and Austria and Finland for 1% each.

10 multinational companies hold 31.9% of the European market, the study adds, forecasting that their share will exceed 54% by 2006. The leading player is SmithKline Beecham, with 6.3% of the market (including the central and eastern European states), followed by Rhone-Poulenc Rorer with 4.1%, Bayer (3.9%), Procter & Gamble (3.3%) and Boehringer Ingelheim (2.8%).

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

HHS warns of major furloughs as shutdown threat looms
Pharmaceutical
HHS warns of major furloughs as shutdown threat looms
30 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Full-Life raises $77 million to boost radiopharma pipeline
30 September 2025
Biotechnology
AnaptysBio rises on plans to split company
30 September 2025
Biotechnology
Elahere UK list price should match USA or it won’t be launched, AbbVie warns
30 September 2025
Biotechnology
Star Therapeutics announces $125 million Series D financing
30 September 2025
Biotechnology
New investors for Biomunex Pharmaceuticals
30 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Enanta up 92% as zelicapavir’s RSV journey goes on
30 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze