European OTC Market Growth To 2006

The European market for self-medication products is the world's second largest, at 29% of the global total behind the USA's 31%, and it is growing at an average annual rate of 6%, says the 1996 edition of Self-Medication In Europe, Defining the New Strategic Agenda to 2006, just published by james Dudley Management.

Europe's self-medication market is led by France, with 28% of the total, followed by Germany at 27%, the UK on 11%, and then, a long way behind, Italy with 7%, Spain (5%), the Netherlands (4%), and Switzerland, Poland, Hungary and Belgium all on 3%. Sweden accounts for 2% and Austria and Finland for 1% each.

10 multinational companies hold 31.9% of the European market, the study adds, forecasting that their share will exceed 54% by 2006. The leading player is SmithKline Beecham, with 6.3% of the market (including the central and eastern European states), followed by Rhone-Poulenc Rorer with 4.1%, Bayer (3.9%), Procter & Gamble (3.3%) and Boehringer Ingelheim (2.8%).