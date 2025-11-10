Monday 10 November 2025

European Pharma Industry 1995: Facts And Figures

4 December 1995

As one of Europe's foremost high technology sectors, the pharmaceutical industry's economic strength and ability to deliver innovative medicines make it a key industrial asset to Europe and its citizens, according to a report by the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industry Associations: The Pharmaceutical Industry In Figures, 1995 edition.

Besides its economic contribution, the pharmaceutical industry plays a leading role in social progress, in Europe and beyond, through the discovery and delivery of new therapies and the improvement in overall health standards, the report goes on. However, various constraints and pressures facing the industry in Europe are making the environment in which it operates markedly tougher. These range from regulatory inflexibility, less protection of intellectual property, increased competition from the USA and the Far East in particular, and price and reimbursement levels imposed according to the different policies followed by the various national authorities.

Taken together with diminishing funds to meet rising health care demand and economic realities such as spiralling research and development costs, these conditions are creating serious problems for the pharmaceutical industry and the encouragement of innovative drug research. Furthermore, this situation looks particularly serious as, in the long run, innovation and technological advance can provide a lasting contribution towards solving the problem of meeting the costs of health care.

