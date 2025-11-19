EUROPEAN PHARMA MARKET study

At a value of $45.6 billion in 1994, the European market for prescription medicines represented 33.8% of the total world market, says a new study from Datamonitor.
The largest prescription drug sector in Europe in terms of therapeutic category is cardiovascular, at 19% of the total or with sales totaling $5.35 billion in 1992; the report notes that heart disease is the leading cause of death in Europe. ACE inhibitors lead the cardiovascular market, with a 42.1% share in 1992 and sales of $2.25 billion, followed by calcium channel blockers at 22.7% ($1.21 billion) and beta blockers at 18.8% ($1 billion). Diuretics accounted for 9% of the market, alpha blockers for 3.7% and centrally-acting antihypertensive drugs for 3.6%.
The second-biggest therapeutic group in Europe in 1992 was anti-infectives, at 14%, followed by central nervous system products at 9%, gastrointestinals at 8%, respiratory at 7% and endocrine system treatments at 6%. Hematology and musculoskeletal products accounted for 5% each, cancer for 4%, analgesics and dermatology for 3% each and immunology products for 2%.
