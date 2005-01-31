European Plavix patent challenge for Sanofi-Aventis

Sanofi-Aventis' blockbuster blood-thinning agent Plavix (clopidogrel), already under patent challenge in the USA from Canada's Apotex and India's Dr Reddy's (Marketletters passim), is now facing similar action, for the first time, in Europe.
The French drug major says it has been notified that its UK patent (issued from its European patent) claiming the active ingredient in Plavix has been challenged by Aircoat Ltd in the Scottish Court. Sanofi-Aventis says it believes that Aircoat's arguments are without merit and will vigorously defend its patent.
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Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
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