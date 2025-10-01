Wednesday 1 October 2025

European Stock Markets Review 1995

22 January 1996

There were mixed performances by European bourses in 1995. The major stock exchange indexes rose in Sweden, Germany and Switzerland, and declined in Italy, Belgium and France.

In Sweden, the Affarsvarlden was up 18.6% on 1994 to 1,735.7, with pharmaceutical stocks following the upward trend. Astra's share price rose 37.3% during 1995 from 193 Swedish kroner ($29.16) to 265 kroner. Astra performed well during the year, being one of the fastest-growing drug companies around. However, there are signs that this growth may be slowing. The firm's proton pump inhibitor, Losec (omeprazole), is under threat from competitor products and from the erosion of the maintenance market as combination therapy is used to cure ulcers. Astra's third-quarter 1995 pretax profits slowed 3%. This was followed recently by a profits warnings due to the strength of the kroner (see page 5).

The year was an important one for Pharmacia, which merged with the US company Upjohn to create the world's ninth largest drug company. It was clear that Pharmacia needed to improve its prospects, but analysts at Barclays de Zoete Wedd Research ask whether the merger will bear fruit for the two firms.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

HHS warns of major furloughs as shutdown threat looms
Pharmaceutical
HHS warns of major furloughs as shutdown threat looms
30 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Full-Life raises $77 million to boost radiopharma pipeline
30 September 2025
Biotechnology
AnaptysBio rises on plans to split company
30 September 2025
Biotechnology
Elahere UK list price should match USA or it won’t be launched, AbbVie warns
30 September 2025
Biotechnology
Star Therapeutics announces $125 million Series D financing
30 September 2025
Biotechnology
New investors for Biomunex Pharmaceuticals
30 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Enanta up 92% as zelicapavir’s RSV journey goes on
30 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze