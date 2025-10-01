European Stock Markets Review 1995

There were mixed performances by European bourses in 1995. The major stock exchange indexes rose in Sweden, Germany and Switzerland, and declined in Italy, Belgium and France.

In Sweden, the Affarsvarlden was up 18.6% on 1994 to 1,735.7, with pharmaceutical stocks following the upward trend. Astra's share price rose 37.3% during 1995 from 193 Swedish kroner ($29.16) to 265 kroner. Astra performed well during the year, being one of the fastest-growing drug companies around. However, there are signs that this growth may be slowing. The firm's proton pump inhibitor, Losec (omeprazole), is under threat from competitor products and from the erosion of the maintenance market as combination therapy is used to cure ulcers. Astra's third-quarter 1995 pretax profits slowed 3%. This was followed recently by a profits warnings due to the strength of the kroner (see page 5).

The year was an important one for Pharmacia, which merged with the US company Upjohn to create the world's ninth largest drug company. It was clear that Pharmacia needed to improve its prospects, but analysts at Barclays de Zoete Wedd Research ask whether the merger will bear fruit for the two firms.