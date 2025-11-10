European Union Ends Aspartame Duties

The European Commission is ending its anti-dumping duties on aspartame from the USA and Japan, after a review carried out at the request of the US exporter NSC said domestic prices in the USA had fallen since its exclusive patent expired at end-1992.

This allowed competition in the US aspartame market, and much lower prices were recorded than in the previous investigation. This showed there was no risk of renewed injury to Holland Sweetener Co, the European Union's only aspartame producer. Duties were dropped on japanese aspartame, as the country's only previous exporter, Ajinomoto, now limited itself to selling sweetener made in the EU.