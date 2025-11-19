European Union Generics Market "Years Away"

The prospect of a single European market for generic drugs is years away, Thomas Hofstaetter, senior vice president of Hoechst Marion Roussel, told a conference in London last week organized by The Economist. Some markets are very mature, notably Denmark where generics make up 60% of drugs by value, while Italy and Belgium have practically no generics market at all. This variety makes a uniform European market difficult to imagine soon, he said.
Patents could expire in different countries at different times and there are wide variations in regulatory and medical practices, he said. The market would be dominated by a limited number of large generics firms operating on a European level, mostly owned by or associated with large drug companies. 9.4 billion Deutschemarks ($6.38 billion) worth of branded drugs will come off patent in Europe before the year 2001, which will offer rich rewards for firms involved with generics.
The European generics sector is expected to grow about 12% annually compared with 4% for the drug market as a whole. These factors, combined with "the vicious price wars that generics tend to trigger" mean that only large firms and those first off the mark on patent expiry will be successful. Mr Hofstaetter said chances exist to exploit selected markets such as Germany, the UK and France. His company intends to focus on those three countries, and expand tentatively elsewhere.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze