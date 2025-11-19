European Union Generics Market "Years Away"

The prospect of a single European market for generic drugs is years away, Thomas Hofstaetter, senior vice president of Hoechst Marion Roussel, told a conference in London last week organized by The Economist. Some markets are very mature, notably Denmark where generics make up 60% of drugs by value, while Italy and Belgium have practically no generics market at all. This variety makes a uniform European market difficult to imagine soon, he said.

Patents could expire in different countries at different times and there are wide variations in regulatory and medical practices, he said. The market would be dominated by a limited number of large generics firms operating on a European level, mostly owned by or associated with large drug companies. 9.4 billion Deutschemarks ($6.38 billion) worth of branded drugs will come off patent in Europe before the year 2001, which will offer rich rewards for firms involved with generics.

The European generics sector is expected to grow about 12% annually compared with 4% for the drug market as a whole. These factors, combined with "the vicious price wars that generics tend to trigger" mean that only large firms and those first off the mark on patent expiry will be successful. Mr Hofstaetter said chances exist to exploit selected markets such as Germany, the UK and France. His company intends to focus on those three countries, and expand tentatively elsewhere.