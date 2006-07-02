European Union incentives for orphan drug R&D "successful"

Incentives for R&D on orphan drugs in the European Union have proven successful, with 22 new drugs having reached the market in five years, reports EurActive."
"More than 450 applications for orphan designation have been submitted between April 2000 and April 2005 and, of those, more than 260 have been designated and 22 have gone on to receive a marketing authorization," concludes a European Commission report on the impact of the first five years of the Community's orphan medicine regulation.
