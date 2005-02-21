European Union invests 10.7 million euros in EICOSANOX

A decision has now been taken on the grant that the European Union's Sixth Framework Program for Research and Technological Development will make available for EICOSANOX, a major research project coordinated by Jesper Haeggstrom of Sweden's Karolinska Institutet. The program, which ranked highest in its category, is to be allocated research funding of 10.7 million euros ($13.7 million) over the course of five years.
A total of 15 research groups from six European nations will be merged into a very large multi-disciplinary consortium, including a team from Canada and two biotechnology companies. The research is focused on prostaglandins, leukotrienes and nitric oxide, all of which are central to widespread diseases such as cardiovascular disorders, atherosclerosis, dementia and cancer.
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