European warning on drug funding

The current system of public funding for drugs through health funds in Europe will not last much longer because of the pressure of an aging population and the related growing use of medicines, according to Luis Portela, president of the Portuguese drugmaker Bial, which is based in Lisbon but has an R&D center in Bilbao, Spain.

The current model, with high levels of reimbursement, has led to a situation in which average drug prices in Spain and, to an extent, the rest of Europe, are now five times lower than those in the USA, he said.