CPHI & PMEC China

19 June 202421 June 2024
ShanghaiShanghai New International Expo Center
A key event for the Asian Pharma market, bringing together suppliers and buyers from the entire supply chain.

At the event, attendees can explore various zones on site to discover innovative solutions to help drive growth and development. With access to thousands of local and international exhibitors, the possibilities are endless. Moreover, the event offers a wealth of industry knowledge. The event provides a platform for attendees to expand their expertise, stay ahead of industry trends, and foster collaborations with leading experts in the industry.

Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.




