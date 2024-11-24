The scientific sessions will be complemented with high quality educational sessions and excellent networking opportunities. ESMO Gastrointestinal Cancers Congress seeks to ensure that there is a clear roadmap to help facilitate the implementation of new practice changing discoveries in the clinic for the benefit of all patients with GI cancers and whose wellbeing is our primary concern.
Sign up to receive email updates
Join industry leaders for a daily roundup of biotech & pharma news
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze