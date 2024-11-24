Sunday 24 November 2024

ESMO Gastrointestinal Cancers Congress

26 June 202429 June 2024
Munich, GermanyICM-International Congress Center of the Munich Messe
This ESMO Congress seeks to provide global visibility for original clinical and translational research in GI oncology.

The scientific sessions will be complemented with high quality educational sessions and excellent networking opportunities. ESMO Gastrointestinal Cancers Congress seeks to ensure that there is a clear roadmap to help facilitate the implementation of new practice changing discoveries in the clinic for the benefit of all patients with GI cancers and whose wellbeing is our primary concern.

