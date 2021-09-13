Everest Med and Providence partner on COVID-19 and mRNA vaccines in Asia

China’s Everest Medicines (HK: 1952) today announced two separate definitive agreements with Canadian mRNA-focussed biotech firm Providence Therapeutics Holdings, which could earn the latter as much as $500 million, with the news pushing Everest’s shares up 6.5% to HK$60.45.
Everest will: (i) license rights to Providence’s mRNA COVID-19 vaccine candidates in Asia emerging markets, including Greater China, Southeast Asia and Pakistan, and (ii) establish a broad, strategic partnership to develop mRNA products globally leveraging Providence’s cutting-edge mRNA technology platform (“mRNA Platform”).
Everest will gain rights to Providence’s mRNA COVID-19 vaccines in Greater China, Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Timor-Leste and Vietnam (collectively, Everest Territories) through the deal.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze