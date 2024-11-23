Evidence-Based Medicine: UK Meetings

Evidence-Based Medicine and its Impact on Clinical Research is the topicof the British Association of Pharmaceutical Physicians' annual symposium in London, July 1-2. Contact Elizabeth Borg at BrAPP, phone: +44 171 491 8610; fax: +44 171 499 2405.

And The Society of Pharmaceutical Medicine will discuss Evidence-Based Therapeutics: Is It Understood? on July 15, also in London. Phone: +44 171 581 8333; fax: + 44 171 823 9408.