Evidence for CV risks of COX-2s; NEJM report

Despite the recent separate evaluation of the benefits and risks of COX-2 inhibitor analgesics by the US Food and Drug Administration and the European Medicines Agency, which, though conceding higher risks to cardiovascular safety, failed to ban this class of drugs, three clinical studies, to be published in the March 17 issue of the New England Journal of Medicine, lead to further questions over the justification of their use.
An accompanying editorial by the NEJM's editor, Jeffrey Drazen, states that results of these three studies confirm the CV toxicity of COX-2 inhibitors and further suggests that, as three different drugs are involved, these effects span the whole category.
The three studies included are: Merck & Co's prospective, randomized, placebo-controlled APPROVe (Adenomatous Polyp Prevention on Vioxx [rofecoxib]) trial, which actually led to the agent's withdrawal last year (Marketletters passim); Pfizer's APC (Adenoma Prevention with Celebrex [celecoxib]) cancer trial; and a combination study of Pfizer's Dynastat (parecoxib) and Bextra (valdecoxib) in patients undergoing coronary artery bypass graft surgery.
