Evinco Therapeutics

A Melbourne-based biotech company developing immune-based approaches for Alzheimer’s disease, using extracellular vesicles derived from natural killer (NK) cells as its lead therapeutic concept.

The company was launched as a spin-out from Cartherics in December 2025. Launch materials described professor Alan Trounson as Evinco’s inaugural chief executive and executive chair, and positioned the company in Melbourne, Australia.

Evinco’s core program uses NK cell-derived extracellular vesicles as an immunomodulatory approach in neurodegeneration. The company’s stated thesis is that these vesicles can reach the brain and influence microglial activity, with the aim of reducing neuroinflammation and supporting clearance of Alzheimer’s-related pathology.

Public disclosures indicate the program is at an early preclinical stage. The company has framed near-term work around building proof-of-concept data and progressing the package needed for regulatory engagement and first-in-human planning.