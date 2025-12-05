Friday 5 December 2025

One To Watch

Evinco Therapeutics

A Melbourne-based biotech company developing immune-based approaches for Alzheimer’s disease, using extracellular vesicles derived from natural killer (NK) cells as its lead therapeutic concept.

The company was launched as a spin-out from Cartherics in December 2025. Launch materials described professor Alan Trounson as Evinco’s inaugural chief executive and executive chair, and positioned the company in Melbourne, Australia.

Evinco’s core program uses NK cell-derived extracellular vesicles as an immunomodulatory approach in neurodegeneration. The company’s stated thesis is that these vesicles can reach the brain and influence microglial activity, with the aim of reducing neuroinflammation and supporting clearance of Alzheimer’s-related pathology.

Public disclosures indicate the program is at an early preclinical stage. The company has framed near-term work around building proof-of-concept data and progressing the package needed for regulatory engagement and first-in-human planning.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


More Evinco Therapeutics news >


Today's issue

Immatics announces $125 million underwritten offering
Biotechnology
Immatics announces $125 million underwritten offering
5 December 2025
Biotechnology
Neurimmune expands collaboration with AstraZeneca
5 December 2025
Biotechnology
LabGenius and Sanofi in new collaboration
5 December 2025
Biotechnology
Daiichi wins Enhertu patent dispute with Seagen
5 December 2025
Pharmaceutical
$78 Million Series B for tech co promising rebuild of clinical research ecosystem
5 December 2025
Pharmaceutical
TransThera sets out Phase II tinengotinib data in The Lancet
5 December 2025
Pharmaceutical
FDA shifts to single-trial standard as broader reforms roil vaccine oversight
5 December 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze