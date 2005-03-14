Evolutec annual losses widen in 2004

UK-based drugmaker Evolutec has reported a turnover of L28,000 ($53,944) for the 18 months ended December 31, 2004. Pretax losses stood at L2.4 million for the period compared with L1.1 million for the year to June 2003.

The company's lead compound, the anti-inflammatory agent rEV131, is currently in Phase II studies for rhinitis. Evolutec is also preparing an Investigational New Drug application for the same compound in the treatment of post-cataract surgery and dry-eye has been selected as another indication. Other promising compounds in the pipeline are rEV598 and rEV576, for which indications have not yet been selected.