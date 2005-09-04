Evolutec's anti-tick cattle vacc sees good results

Evolutec, a UK firm developing drugs from highly-evolved immunological stealth compounds in tick saliva, says that its anti-tick vaccine significacntly reduced the rate of infestation in cattle with an encouraging profile.

The evaluation was carried out by animal health firm Merial. The initial screen was against Boophilus ticks, which are an economically-important cause of livestock loss through disease transmission, anemia and hide damage, the firm stated. Merial now intends to continue to develop the agent as a vaccine against tick-borne disease and is planning a proof-of-concept study.