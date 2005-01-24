Evolutec's hay fever drug gets Euro patent

The European Patent Office has awarded a wide-ranging patent (EP 1207899) to UK drugmaker Evolutec's rEV131 for the treatment of allergic rhinitis (hay fever). The patent also covers the use of any functionally-equivalent molecule to treat the condition, the company said.

rEV131, a novel histamine-binding protein that modulates the immediate inflammatory response largely caused by the release of preformed histamine from mast cells in the skin, is due to enter Phase II clinical evaluation later this year.