Evolutec/Wacker sign contract manufacturing deal

Germany's Wacker Biotech GmbH has signed an agreement with UK-based Evolutec for the process development and Good Manufacturing Practices-compliant production of the former's protein drug development candidate rEV576 for clinical trials. The manufacturing process will use Wacker's Escherichia coli secretion technology which was shown to be an enabling technology for its production.
Under the terms of the deal, Wacker will conduct full analytical and process development services leading to a robust and scaleable process to manufacture rEV576 according to current GMP for Phase I clinical trials which are expected to commence in 2007. rEV576 has demonstrated efficacy at the preclinical stage in several indications, including the severe autoimmune diseases myasthenia gravis and Guillain-Barre Syndrome.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze