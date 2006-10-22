Evolutec/Wacker sign contract manufacturing deal

Germany's Wacker Biotech GmbH has signed an agreement with UK-based Evolutec for the process development and Good Manufacturing Practices-compliant production of the former's protein drug development candidate rEV576 for clinical trials. The manufacturing process will use Wacker's Escherichia coli secretion technology which was shown to be an enabling technology for its production.

Under the terms of the deal, Wacker will conduct full analytical and process development services leading to a robust and scaleable process to manufacture rEV576 according to current GMP for Phase I clinical trials which are expected to commence in 2007. rEV576 has demonstrated efficacy at the preclinical stage in several indications, including the severe autoimmune diseases myasthenia gravis and Guillain-Barre Syndrome.