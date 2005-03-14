Evotec acquires rest of ENS and secures 47M euros to develop CNS pipeline

German drug discovery and development firm Evotec OAI AG says it is acquiring the outstanding 78% of Evotec Neurosciences (ENS) that it does not already own. ENS was founded by Evotec in 1999 but, early last year, the latter's holding in the firm was diluted to a minority stake through a substantial venture capital financing in order to secure funding for further development of central nervous system products.

The purchase will be effected through a stock-for-stock exchange in which Evotec will issue around 14.3 million new ordinary shares. The transaction values ENS at 49.0 million euros ($64.7 million), including around 20.0 million euros of the unit's cash.